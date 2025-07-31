China, Nepal celebrate 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations

July 31, 2025

Xiao Jie, vice chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, attends a reception co-hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Embassy of Nepal in China to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Nepal in Beijing, capital of China, July 30, 2025. Xiao attended the event alongside over 200 representatives of various sectors from China and Nepal, as well as some foreign diplomatic envoys in China. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Embassy of Nepal in China on Wednesday co-hosted a reception in Beijing to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Nepal.

Xiao Jie, vice chairman of China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, attended the event alongside over 200 representatives of various sectors from China and Nepal, as well as some foreign diplomatic envoys in China.

