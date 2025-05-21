Think tanks of Nepal, China highlight strategic partnership of cooperation

KATHMANDU, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Strategic professionals and scholars from top think tanks of Nepal and China met in the Nepali capital on Tuesday and deliberated on the prospects for bilateral strategic partnership of cooperation on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Government officials and experts from the two countries also attended the seminar organized jointly by Nepal's Policy Research Institute and the National Institute of International Strategy under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

"Standing at a new historical starting point, China is willing to work with Nepal to build a community with a shared future for mankind," said Wang Xin, a counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Nepal.

Addressing the inaugural session of the seminar, Wang voiced hope that the two think tanks will play the role of national teams and take this seminar as an opportunity to further deepen the exchanges between China and Nepal think tanks and continuously provide policy recommendations and intellectual support for the development of bilateral relations.

Nepal-China relations have been on an upward trajectory from "good-neighborly partnership" in 1996 to "comprehensive partnership of cooperation" in 2009 to "strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity" in 2019, noted Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai.

"I am confident that this seminar will succeed in generating fresh insights into the evolving geopolitical landscape and the shared challenges faced by Nepal and China," Rai said at the inaugural session.

"More importantly, it provides an opportunity to review our progress and explore new opportunities to strengthen the Nepal-China strategic partnership of cooperation, guided by friendship, mutual respect and a vision for prosperity," he added.

On the occasion, the two think tanks signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation.

