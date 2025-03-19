Chinese airline starts regular charter flight to Nepal's Pokhara

Xinhua) 10:00, March 19, 2025

KATHMANDU, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Sichuan Airlines of China on Tuesday launched its first international flight to Nepal's Pokhara under regular commercial charter flights.

More than 120 passengers from China arrived at the Pokhara International Airport on Tuesday, which came into operation in January 2023.

China and Nepal have been actively promoting the opening of regular commercial flights to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and to promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges and the development of Nepal's tourism industry, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song said at the welcome ceremony held at the airport.

The dream of people in Pokhara to take regular international flights in the city has finally come true, said Dhana Raj Acharya, mayor of Pokhara.

Speaking at the welcome ceremony, the mayor said he welcomes more Chinese cities to open commercial flights to Pokhara, as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and China as well as the 2025 Nepal Visit Year in China.

Following the ceremony, the mayor and more than 120 other Nepali passengers boarded the return flight to Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Pokhara is a popular tourist attraction and the second-largest city in Nepal.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)