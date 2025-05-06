Photo exhibition held to mark 70th anniversary of Nepal-China diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 09:08, May 06, 2025

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song (Front) speaks at the photo exhibition "legacy of friendship: 70 years of Nepal-China relations through the lens" in Kathmandu, Nepal, on May 5, 2025. The photo exhibition was held in the Nepali capital on Monday to mark the 70th anniversary of Nepal-China diplomatic relations. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

KATHMANDU, May 5 (Xinhua) -- A photo exhibition was held in the Nepali capital on Monday to mark the 70th anniversary of Nepal-China diplomatic relations.

Dozens of photos featuring key diplomatic moments, visits by high-level leaders and cultural exchanges between the two neighbors were on display to highlight "legacy of friendship: 70 years of Nepal-China relations through the lens."

Nepal's former Prime Minister and President of the Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba and Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song cut the ribbon for the exhibition organized by the Girija Prasad Koirala Foundation for Democracy, Peace and Development.

Standing at the new starting point of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties, "China is willing to continue our shared affection across time and space with the Nepalese people and to jointly write a magnificent new chapter of our two countries advancing hand in hand," Chen said at the exhibition.

Nepal-China relationship is based on "equality, mutual benefits and peaceful coexistence," Deuba said. "Our friendly neighbor has supported Nepal in infrastructure development, tourism, educational exchanges and environment protection."

