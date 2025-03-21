Chinese sports kits donated to Nepal

Xinhua) 11:06, March 21, 2025

KATHMANDU, March 20 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,500 sports kits from China were donated to Nepal on Thursday, benefiting 200 government-run schools.

Zou Zhiqiang, director of the Nepal Office of the China Foundation for Rural Development, handed over a donation plaque for the sports kits to President of Nepal Olympic Committee Jeevan Ram Shrestha in the presence of Nepal's Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Badri Prasad Pandey and Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song in Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha.

Each kit contains sports equipment like soccer balls, volleyballs, basketballs, table tennis paddles and balls, badminton rackets and shuttlecocks, jump ropes, a portable air pump, training cones, training vests, frisbees and whistles.

The Chinese foundation launched the Panda Pack project with Alibaba Philanthropy in February 2019 to help primary school students in underdeveloped areas of developing countries, and by 2024 more than 270,000 students from 70 districts in Nepal had been covered under it.

In 2024, the project was upgraded with the introduction of the sports kits.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)