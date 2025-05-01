Nepali version of "My Uncle Zhou Enlai" released

Xinhua) 10:48, May 01, 2025

A Nepali version of "My Uncle Zhou Enlai" is pictured in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 30, 2025. The Nepali version of "My Uncle Zhou Enlai" was launched in the Nepali capital on Wednesday. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

KATHMANDU, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The Nepali version of "My Uncle Zhou Enlai" was launched in the Nepali capital on Wednesday.

The biography, written by the late Chinese premier's nephew Zhou Erliu, has been released in 10 different languages with the release of the Nepali edition, noted Zhou Rong, the author's daughter.

The book "paints a candid and heartwarming picture of one of China's most beloved leaders and its first premier," said Ajay Sharma, translator of the Nepali version.

"As I translated each chapter, I felt like I was traveling through the important events of Chinese history," he said at the launch ceremony.

"Reading and translating this book made me think deeply about leadership, family and service to others," he added.

The Nepali version of "My Uncle Zhou Enlai" is more than a biography, Wang Xin, charge d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Nepal, said at the ceremony.

It stands as a spiritual bridge that crosses the Himalayas, showing Premier Zhou Enlai's glorious image and carrying forward a profound friendship between the Chinese and Nepalese peoples, Wang said.

Guests attend the launch event of the Nepali version of "My Uncle Zhou Enlai" in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 30, 2025. The Nepali version of "My Uncle Zhou Enlai" was launched in the Nepali capital on Wednesday. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

