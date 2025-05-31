Chinese FM expects Nepal to join IOMed at early date

Xinhua) 13:06, May 31, 2025

HONG KONG, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday met with Nepali Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba here, hoping Nepal to join the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) at an early date to jointly contribute to improving global governance.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that more than 80 countries and nearly 20 international organizations sent high-level representatives to Hong Kong to participate in the signing ceremony of the Convention on the Establishment of the IOMed, indicating that resolving disputes through mediation is the common wish of all parties, in line with the interests of developing countries, and is the direction indicated by the trend of the times and the UN Charter.

Noting that China and Nepal are traditional friendly neighbors and China places Nepal in an important position in its neighborhood diplomacy, Wang said that this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Nepal, and the China-Nepal strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity faces new development opportunities.

China is willing to summarize successful experiences with Nepal, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and jointly create a better and more glorious China-Nepal relationship for the next 70 years, said Wang.

Deuba congratulated China on the successful signing ceremony of the Convention on the Establishment of the IOMed and said that it is an ideal choice to have the IOMed headquarters in Hong Kong.

She said that Nepal firmly adheres to the one-China principle, supports the "one country, two systems," and will never allow any force to use Nepal's territory to engage in activities that harm China's interests, adding that Nepal is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges with China, deepen pragmatic cooperation, and promote better development of Nepal-China relations.

