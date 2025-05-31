"Chinese Bridge" competitions held for primary, secondary school students in Nepal

Xinhua) 13:36, May 31, 2025

A contestant performs a talent show at the fifth "Chinese Bridge" Chinese show for foreign primary school students in Lalitpur, Nepal, on May 30, 2025. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

KATHMANDU, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The final rounds of "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competitions for primary- and secondary-school students in Nepal were held on Friday in Lalitpur, a city in the Kathmandu Valley.

Ten finalists competing in the fifth "Chinese Bridge" Chinese show for foreign primary school students shared in speeches their rich experiences and thoughts about learning the Chinese language.

They demonstrated their Chinese cultural talents through songs, dances, paper-cutting, calligraphy and Wushu rhythmic exercises.

Another ten finalists competed on the same stage but in the 18th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition for foreign secondary school students.

While most speeches were themed on "Fly High With Chinese," one touched upon Oracle bone inscriptions, or Jiaguwen, an ancient Chinese language named for its inscriptions on tortoise shells and animal bones, while the other displayed a clapper talk show.

In addition to talent shows featuring songs, dances, kung fu, sword-dance, paper-cutting, Chinese tongue twister and playing of bamboo flute, the secondary-school contestants had an extra contest over their knowledge of Chinese culture.

Ashlesha Adhikari and Aarogya Niraula outcompeted the others in the competitions and shall travel to China for the global finals for primary- and secondary-school students, respectively.

