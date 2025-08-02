Nepal values time-tested friendship with China: prime minister

Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli speaks at a reception marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Nepal and China in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Aug. 1, 2025. Nepal values the "time-tested friendship" with China and looks forward to further advancing bilateral relations, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said Friday. (Photo by Hari Maharjan/Xinhua)

KATHMANDU, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Nepal values the "time-tested friendship" with China and looks forward to further advancing bilateral relations, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said Friday.

Over the past seven decades, Nepal-China relations have grown stronger, grounded in mutual trust and guided by shared values, Oli said at a reception held to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Nepal and China.

Nepal firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and China has consistently respected Nepal's sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence, he said.

He added that Nepal deeply values the time-tested friendship with China, which is both a close neighbor and a trustworthy development partner.

The country looks forward to further developing bilateral relations by expanding cooperation, deepening connections and creating new paths for mutual benefit, said the prime minister.

Oli highlighted China's achievements in pursuing national rejuvenation, saying these achievements benefit China and also contribute to regional stability and global progress.

Speaking at the reception, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song noted that the two countries have built strong trust over the past 70 years. "In a world full of changes and challenges, China is ready to strengthen high-level exchanges with Nepal, deepen political mutual trust, and firmly support each other's core interests on the global stage," Chen said.

He added that China is ready to assist Nepal in addressing its development challenges with Chinese solutions.

