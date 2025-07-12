Flood-damaged road to China-Nepal border port reopens

Rescuers build a path for evacuation at the site of a mudslide at the Gyirong Port area in Gyirong Township of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 8, 2025. (Photo by Xu Dafu/Xinhua)

LHASA, July 11 (Xinhua) -- The section of National Highway 216 leading to Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region was reopened on Friday after being damaged by flooding on Tuesday, according to the local authorities.

The affected section has been urgently restored, ensuring the smooth flow of people and goods.

Emergency response teams promptly began repair work using methods such as gravel backfilling to restore access. Authorities have stated that 24-hour monitoring and maintenance will continue to ensure the road's safety and stability.

Flash floods struck the Gyirong Port area along the China-Nepal border at 5:46 a.m. Tuesday. As of Wednesday, more than 300 people, including many Nepali nationals, have been safely relocated.

