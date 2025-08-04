Beijing, Kathmandu aim for new heights in relations

Chen Song (center), Chinese ambassador to Nepal, introduces on Saturday works by Chinese artists to Sujata Koirala (second from left), former deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Nepal, at an exhibition that opened in Kathmandu to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Nepal. CUI NAN/CHINA NEWS SERVICE

With seven decades of friendly relations fostered through cultural exchanges, economic and trade relations and high-level dialogues, China and Nepal have further consolidated their "trans-Himalayan" partnership, Nepalese officials and community leaders said.

Such an achievement will inject new impetus into building a community with a shared future for humanity for both countries, they added.

On Friday, China and Nepal celebrated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. A series of events were held to mark the occasion, including a reception organized on Friday by the Chinese embassy in the capital Kathmandu, and a painting exhibition featuring works by more than 60 Chinese and Nepalese artists that opened on Saturday.

Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said at the reception that his country values its "time-tested friendship" with China, a close neighbor and a trustworthy development partner.

The Nepal-China relationship, which is grounded in mutual trust and guided by shared values, has grown stronger over the past 70 years, he said.

Highlighting China's achievements in pursuing national rejuvenation, Oli said that these achievements also contribute to regional stability and global progress.

Nepal looks forward to further developing bilateral ties with China by expanding cooperation, deepening connections and creating new paths for mutual benefit, he added.

Harish Chandra Shah, president of the Nepal China Cultural and Educational Council, said the two countries have shared a long history of friendly relations since ancient times and are great neighbors bound by close cultural, social, religious and political links.

"Nepal and China have enjoyed very cordial relations, mutual trust, exchanges and cooperation for a long time. China's willingness to support Nepal through difficult periods is well appreciated by the people and government of Nepal," Shah said. "The 70th anniversary is not only a review of history, but also a starting point for future cooperation."

China is a major investor in Nepal, he said, adding that both sides share a strong cultural and educational relationship fostered through various initiatives and agreements.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song said at the reception that China is ready "to strengthen high-level exchanges with Nepal, deepen political mutual trust and firmly support each other's core interests on the global stage".

China is also ready to assist Nepal in addressing its development challenges with Chinese solutions, Chen said.

"Just as China and Nepal had worked together to measure the new height of Qomolangma, we should work hand in hand to reach new heights in our relationship," he said.

Xinhua contributed to this story.

