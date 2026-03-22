China congratulates Nepal on completing parliamentary election

Xinhua) 10:08, March 22, 2026

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- China congratulates Nepal on completing the parliamentary election, and congratulates the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) on becoming the largest force in Nepal's House of Representatives, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on the official results that the RSP won 182 out of 275 seats in the March 5 election.

China supports Nepal in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions and hopes that Nepal will smoothly advance its national political agenda, Lin said.

As a traditional and friendly neighbor, China will, as always, support Nepal in safeguarding its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in achieving unity, stability, development and prosperity, he said.

"China stands ready to work with Nepal to carry forward our traditional friendship, deepen practical cooperation, and continuously advance the China-Nepal strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity," the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)