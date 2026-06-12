Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting

(Xinhua) 11:25, June 12, 2026

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday chaired a State Council executive meeting, which reviewed the rectification of problems identified in the audit of the execution of the 2025 central budget and other fiscal revenues and expenditures.

It is necessary to develop categorized lists of problems and their rectification measures, ensure thorough and effective rectification, strengthen budget management, deepen fiscal and tax system reform, and improve the effectiveness of science-based fiscal governance, the meeting noted.

Attendees at the meeting were briefed on the implementation of initiatives proposed at the National Science and Technology Conference. Efforts should be made to efficiently implement major national sci-tech tasks, improve the mechanism for diversified investment, and enhance coordination in cultivating, attracting and retaining talent, the meeting determined.

The meeting also served to review and approve the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for the development of education, stressing the need to build a high-level teaching workforce, expand high-standard opening up of education, comprehensively improve the quality and level of public education services, and better coordinate and allocate educational resources.

The meeting further reviewed and approved the 15th Five-Year Plan for building a Beautiful China, calling for improving the ecosystem in a coordinated manner, actively responding to climate change, and accelerating the development of green production and lifestyles.

A draft revision of the Road Traffic Safety Law was discussed and approved in principle at the meeting, which decided to submit the draft to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for deliberation.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)