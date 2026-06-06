Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting

(Xinhua) 10:22, June 06, 2026

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang chaired a State Council executive meeting on Friday, where he heard a report on work to ensure stable employment.

The meeting reviewed and approved the 15th five-year plan for the implementation of the employment-first strategy, as well as the draft regulation on promoting employment and entrepreneurship for ex-servicemen. The meeting also looked at work related to advancing new-type industrialization and the development of future industries.

The meeting noted that employment is the foundation of people's wellbeing. Guided by the implementation of the employment-first strategy, China will fully implement the principle of self-initiated employment by workers, market-regulated employment, government-promoted employment and encouragement of entrepreneurship.

It also stressed the importance of improving employment promotion mechanisms, refining the employment and entrepreneurship service system, expanding channels for college graduates and other young people to find work and advance their careers, and increasing employment support for key groups.

Efforts should also be made to accelerate the cultivation and expansion of modern human resources, improve the alignment between education supply and talent demand, carry out large-scale in-depth vocational skills training, and continuously upgrade the knowledge and skills of workers.

The meeting noted that advancing new-type industrialization is a long-term strategic task. Efforts should be made to grasp the trends of the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, adhere to the direction of intelligent, green and integrated development, and take coordinated steps to transform and upgrade traditional industries, develop and expand emerging industries, and make forward-looking layouts for future industries.

In terms of future industries, more will be done to consolidate the bedrock of technologies, increase investment in basic research, and make systematic plans for breakthroughs in original and disruptive technologies, according to the meeting.

The meeting emphasized efforts to encourage and assist ex-servicemen in employment and entrepreneurship. It called for enhanced guidance and services, providing support in education funding, recruitment and skills training to promote ex-servicemen's employment and business ventures.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)