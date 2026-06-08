Interview: Cambodia, China share robust partnership in marine ecological protection, sustainable ocean management: minister

(Xinhua) 09:13, June 08, 2026

PHNOM PENH, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Minister of Environment Eang Sophalleth said recently that Cambodia and China share a robust and expanding partnership in marine ecological protection and sustainable ocean management.

"Over the years, both nations have deepened their collaboration through bilateral agreements, technical exchange mechanisms, joint scientific research initiatives, and regional environmental platforms," he told Xinhua.

Sophalleth said key pillars of this partnership encompass marine environmental protection, marine spatial planning, coral reef conservation, marine geology research, ocean observation systems, and ocean forecasting.

He added that to solidify these efforts, both countries have signed agreements focusing on marine sector collaboration, resource zoning, and the establishment of a Joint Ocean Observation Station to strengthen scientific monitoring and data sharing.

Additionally, Phnom Penh and Beijing have successfully cooperated on mangrove conservation and broader regional environmental initiatives under the Lancang-Mekong cooperation framework, he said.

"Moving forward, Cambodia sees immense potential to further elevate this bilateral partnership, particularly in mitigating marine plastic pollution, restoring coastal ecosystems, developing the blue economy, and enhancing climate resilience, marine scientific research, and technology transfer," Sophalleth said.

The minister added that Cambodia also welcomes expanded collaboration in accessing climate and ocean finance, capacity building, green infrastructure, sustainable fisheries, and community-based coastal livelihoods.

Cultivating deeper ties among research institutions, local communities, and the private sector will be equally vital to fostering innovation and long-term sustainability, he said.

"Highly valuing this strategic partnership, Cambodia looks forward to continuing its close cooperation with China to promote clean, green, healthy, resilient, and sustainable oceans for future generations," he said.

Sophalleth said Cambodia also seeks to play an active and constructive role in regional and global marine environmental governance through advancing mangrove conservation, blue carbon initiatives, marine protected areas management, nature-based solutions, the ASEAN Green Deal initiative initiated by Cambodia during its ASEAN Chairmanship in 2022, and regional cooperation within ASEAN and the Mekong subregion.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)