China urges efforts to de-escalate Cambodia-Thailand border clashes: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:41, December 15, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China calls for utmost restraint and every possible measure conducive to a ceasefire to ensure de-escalation of tensions as soon as possible amid the ongoing Cambodia-Thailand border clashes, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson told a daily press briefing on Monday.
