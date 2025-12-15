China urges efforts to de-escalate Cambodia-Thailand border clashes: spokesperson

December 15, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China calls for utmost restraint and every possible measure conducive to a ceasefire to ensure de-escalation of tensions as soon as possible amid the ongoing Cambodia-Thailand border clashes, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson told a daily press briefing on Monday.

