The super cool documentary made in Thailand by Chinese

People's Daily Online) 15:09, December 11, 2025

China and Thailand are good neighbors, good friends and good partners, remaining close and connected like one family.

In recent years, bilateral economic and trade cooperation has continued to deepen and has produced fruitful results. From new energy vehicles running through the streets to mobile phones and electronic products used in daily life, and from the enticing aroma of Chinese cuisine to the growing popularity of Chinese films and TV shows, waves of "Made in China" products have been winning hearts across Thailand. They offer vivid examples of the increasingly close economic ties and expanding cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The year 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand. To celebrate this milestone, a multilingual media production team from People's Daily Online traveled across Thailand to explore cooperation, shared development and the enduring warmth of "China and Thailand as one family." Through firsthand experiences and conversations with people from all walks of life, the team captured touching stories that reflect the depth of friendship and the spirit of mutual benefit between the two countries.

Drawing from this journey, the team produced a documentary in Chinese, Thai and English titled "The super cool documentary made in Thailand by Chinese." The film presents heart-warming stories of win–win cooperation and close people-to-people ties, showcasing the vibrant exchanges that link the two nations and celebrating the "Golden Jubilee of China–Thailand Friendship."

Join us in enjoying this special production and experiencing the living stories behind 50 years of trust, partnership and shared aspirations.

