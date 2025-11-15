Thailand's king lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

Xinhua) 15:04, November 15, 2025

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua of the Kingdom of Thailand lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

