Thai PM pledges to enhance all-round cooperation with China

Xinhua) 15:52, October 18, 2025

Thai Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul (C, R) meets with Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Zhang Jianwei in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 17, 2025. Anutin said Friday that the new government will strengthen all-round cooperation with China. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

BANGKOK, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Thai Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul said Friday that the new government will strengthen all-round cooperation with China.

Anutin made the remarks during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Zhang Jianwei.

The prime minister commended the development of Thailand-China relations, noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. He said the new government will work to further advance bilateral relations and consolidate friendship between the two peoples.

Zhang said that China stands ready to work with Thailand to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, enhance multilateral coordination, and achieve new progress in building a community with a shared future between China and Thailand.

