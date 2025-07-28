Home>>
At least 6 killed in shooting incident in Bangkok: Thai media
(Xinhua) 15:33, July 28, 2025
BANGKOK, July 28 (Xinhua) -- At least six people were killed in a shooting incident in Thailand's capital Bangkok on Monday, local media Thairath reported.
The gunman opened fire in a market before killing himself, the report said.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese embassy in Thailand advises Chinese citizens to avoid conflict zones along Thai-Cambodian border
- Thai acting PM to discuss Thai-Cambodian border issue in Malaysia: gov't spokesman
- China to continue playing constructive role in promoting ceasefire between Cambodia, Thailand: spokesperson
- Cambodian civil aviation authority bans flights from flying across fighting zones with Thailand
- Border clashes between Cambodia, Thailand enter third day
- Thailand's death toll rises to 11 in border clashes with Cambodia: Thai acting PM
- Chinese embassy reminds citizens in Thailand to follow safety advisory on Thai-Cambodian borders
- Artillery heard in Thailand-Cambodia border area: Thai state media
- Thailand braces for impact of Wipha as 2 Chinese tourists killed in bad weather
- Thailand's Constitutional Court suspends PM Paetongtarn
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.