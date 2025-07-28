We Are China

At least 6 killed in shooting incident in Bangkok: Thai media

Xinhua) 15:33, July 28, 2025

BANGKOK, July 28 (Xinhua) -- At least six people were killed in a shooting incident in Thailand's capital Bangkok on Monday, local media Thairath reported.

The gunman opened fire in a market before killing himself, the report said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)