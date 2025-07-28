Home>>
Thai acting PM to discuss Thai-Cambodian border issue in Malaysia: gov't spokesman
(Xinhua) 08:44, July 28, 2025
BANGKOK, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will lead a delegation to Malaysia for discussions on the Thai-Cambodian border issue, a Thai government spokesman said on Sunday.
In a statement, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said Phumtham will travel to Malaysia on Monday at the invitation of Anwar Ibrahim, prime minister of Malaysia, the current ASEAN chair. The Thai delegation will also include Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.
According to the spokesman, Malaysia has also invited Cambodian representatives to the discussions, with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet expected to attend, adding that Thailand will not compromise on sovereignty matters.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to continue playing constructive role in promoting ceasefire between Cambodia, Thailand: spokesperson
- Cambodian civil aviation authority bans flights from flying across fighting zones with Thailand
- Border clashes between Cambodia, Thailand enter third day
- Thailand's death toll rises to 11 in border clashes with Cambodia: Thai acting PM
- Chinese embassy reminds citizens in Thailand to follow safety advisory on Thai-Cambodian borders
- Artillery heard in Thailand-Cambodia border area: Thai state media
- Thailand braces for impact of Wipha as 2 Chinese tourists killed in bad weather
- Thailand's Constitutional Court suspends PM Paetongtarn
- Thai rice faces tough times amid levies
- Thai Prime Minister: China-Thailand relations to grow with stability and sustainability
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.