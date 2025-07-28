Thai acting PM to discuss Thai-Cambodian border issue in Malaysia: gov't spokesman

Xinhua) 08:44, July 28, 2025

BANGKOK, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will lead a delegation to Malaysia for discussions on the Thai-Cambodian border issue, a Thai government spokesman said on Sunday.

In a statement, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said Phumtham will travel to Malaysia on Monday at the invitation of Anwar Ibrahim, prime minister of Malaysia, the current ASEAN chair. The Thai delegation will also include Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.

According to the spokesman, Malaysia has also invited Cambodian representatives to the discussions, with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet expected to attend, adding that Thailand will not compromise on sovereignty matters.

