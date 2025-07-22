Thailand braces for impact of Wipha as 2 Chinese tourists killed in bad weather

Xinhua) 16:17, July 22, 2025

BANGKOK, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Thailand's meteorological department warned of the strong impact caused by tropical storm Wipha starting from Tuesday, as the country has experienced strong winds, rainfall and rough seas that have already claimed the lives of two Chinese tourists.

In a forecast released early Tuesday, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) advised of heavy to very heavy rain in the North, Northeast, Central, and Eastern regions of the country, which may cause flash floods and forest runoff.

The department also warned that the waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will be strong, so small boats should remain ashore.

"The period of strongest impact is expected to start from Tuesday through Thursday," the forecast said.

Thailand's southern tourist-attracting provinces of Phuket and Krabi were among the Andaman coast provinces pounded by heavy rain and stormy seas caused by Wipha since the weekend, which has claimed the lives of two Chinese tourists.

The Phuket Consular Office of the Consulate General of The People's Republic of China in Songkhla confirmed to Xinhua that one Chinese tourist drowned in Krabi on Sunday, while another was killed by a falling tree brought down by the wind at a beach in Phuket.

The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok issued a reminder on Tuesday that Chinese citizens in Thailand should prepare for strong winds and heavy rains and raise vigilance against the strong rains due to the influence of tropical storms and southwest monsoon.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)