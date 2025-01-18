12 arrested in joint operation by Chinese, Thai police in actor's trafficking case

Xinhua) 10:21, January 18, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Thai police have arrested 12 suspects in connection with a human trafficking case involving a Chinese actor surnamed Wang, who was deceived into a scam and subsequently trapped on the Thailand-Myanmar border, China's Ministry of Public Security said on Friday.

The case has drawn significant public attention after Wang, along with several others, was deceived into traveling to Thailand under the pretense of a film project.

Police investigation found that, upon arriving in Bangkok, Wang was transported across the border into an area in Myanmar near the border of Thailand, where he was sold to a telecom fraud syndicate, the ministry said.

According to police, Wang first came across the fraudulent job offer in a group on the messaging app WeChat in late December 2024. The advertisement promised film work in Thailand, which led him to contact an individual claiming to be an assistant director.

After agreeing to travel to Bangkok, Wang arrived on Jan. 3, only to be driven by car across the border into Myanmar, where he was sold to a criminal group involved in telecom fraud operations.

Wang and five other victims, including a lighting technician, surnamed Sun, were eventually rescued and returned to China.

The ministry confirmed that the Chinese actor's trafficking was part of a wider trafficking scheme orchestrated by a criminal group based in the region.

The police investigation has connected recent cases of missing Chinese citizens abroad to this trafficking ring. Since December 2024, the group has used fake job offers in multiple WeChat groups to lure victims, promising to cover their travel and accommodation expenses. Once in Thailand, the victims were smuggled into Myanmar, where they were sold to various telecom fraud operations.

The arrest of the 12 suspects, including Chinese nationals, is the result of a coordinated effort by Chinese and Thai authorities, with further arrests expected as the investigation progresses, the ministry said.

Chinese police are urging the public to be cautious of suspicious job offers, particularly those that promise high-paying positions with free accommodation and travel.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to combating cross-border telecom fraud and human trafficking and strengthening international cooperation to dismantle such criminal networks.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)