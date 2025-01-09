Thai police say rescued Chinese actor victim of human trafficking

Xinhua) 09:49, January 09, 2025

BANGKOK, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Rescued Chinese actor Wang Xing was a victim of human trafficking, Thai police said on Wednesday as authorities prepare to repatriate him to China.

Thai authorities are working with the Chinese Embassy in Thailand to ensure his safe return, which is expected within the next one or two days, said Inspector-general of the Royal Thai Police Tatchai Pitaneelaboot.

Wang was under the care of multidisciplinary teams to ensure his safety and psychological well-being, multiple local media quoted Tatchai as saying.

Wang was reported missing near the Thai-Myanmar border on Sunday, causing wide public concern from both China and Thailand.

