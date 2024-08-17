China congratulates Paetongtarn Shinawatra on her election as Thailand PM: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:17, August 17, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- China congratulates Paetongtarn Shinawatra on her election as the Prime Minister of Thailand, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

The spokesperson made the remarks when asked to comment on leader of the Pheu Thai Party Paetongtarn Shinawatra having been elected the 31st Prime Minister of Thailand on the same day.

The spokesperson said that China believes the people of Thailand will make new and greater achievements on the development path suited to Thailand's national conditions.

Noting China and Thailand are close and friendly neighbors, and next year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic ties, the spokesperson said it will bring new historic opportunities for the growth of bilateral relations.

China stands ready to work with Thailand to carry forward the traditional friendship, step up strategic communication, deepen practical cooperation, and deliver more progress in building the China-Thailand community with a shared future, the spokesperson said.

