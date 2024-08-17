Paetongtarn Shinawatra elected as Thailand's new PM

Thailand's newly elected Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra (C) speaks at a press conference after winning the parliamentary vote at the Pheu Thai Party's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

BANGKOK, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Paetongtarn Shinawatra, a candidate backed by Thailand's Pheu Thai-led coalition, was elected as the country's new prime minister on Friday after winning a simple majority in a parliamentary vote.

Paetongtarn was the only candidate nominated to be the new prime minister during the parliamentary vote, which came following a court-ruled dismissal of then Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in an ethics violation case earlier this week.

After a roll call vote that lasted for nearly two hours, President of the National Assembly Wan Muhamad Noor Matha announced that Paetongtarn received 319 votes of support out of the current 493 legislators, more than the simple majority required for approval.

The 37-year-old Pheu Thai Party leader, also the youngest daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, will be awaiting a formal appointment by Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn to become the second female premier and the youngest one in the Southeast Asian country.

In her post-vote speech, Paetongtarn expressed gratitude to her predecessor, Srettha, for his dedication during his nearly one-year tenure as prime minister and pledged to continue diligent efforts for the people.

"I really hope that I can make people feel confident that we can create opportunities, improve the quality of life and empower all Thais," she said at the Pheu Thai headquarters.

