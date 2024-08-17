LMC foreign ministers meet in Thailand, agree on closer connectivity, cooperation

Xinhua) 09:29, August 17, 2024

BANGKOK, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- The ninth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting was held Friday in Thailand's northern city of Chiang Mai, with participants agreeing to further strengthen connectivity and cooperation in various fields.

The LMC mechanism comprises the six countries of China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who co-chaired the meeting Friday, noted that the LMC countries have made efforts to push for fruitful results in building a community with a shared future among the Lancang-Mekong countries, bringing tangible benefits to the people of the six countries and making significant contributions to regional stability and prosperity.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, pointed out that China's efforts to comprehensively deepen its reform and advance Chinese-style modernization will bring new opportunities to the modernization drives around the world.

On the modernization path, China is willing, together with LMC countries, to take the lead in creating demonstration zones of high-quality Belt and Road Initiative cooperation as well as pilot zones of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, for a Lancang-Mekong community with a shared future to take root and bear fruit, according to Wang.

On Lancang-Mekong cooperation in the next stage, Wang put forward a four-point proposal: focus on maintaining peace and stability and uphold a common vision; focus on innovation-driven development and bridge the digital divide; focus on interconnected development and enhance growth momentum; focus on people-to-people exchanges and cultivate Lancang-Mekong culture.

During the LMC foreign ministers' meeting on Friday, participants spoke highly of the fast growth of the LMC, which they regard as the most fruitful and dynamic mechanism in the region, as well as the role China has played through the LMC Special Fund in supporting a wide array of practical cooperation projects, which they said have effectively narrowed development gaps in the region, facilitated the process of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) integration and benefited the people of LMC countries.

The parties pledged efforts to enhance practical cooperation in fields including interconnectivity, investment, innovation, food security, energy, water resources, climate change, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and jointly combating cross-border crime.

They reaffirmed commitment to a continued momentum of Lancang-Mekong cooperation and to joint efforts in the face of challenges, in order to promote subregional sustainable development, people's well-being and regional peace and stability.

The meeting issued a joint press release and statements on deepening LMC cooperation on water resources, on clean air and on combating cross-border crime.

In addition, the meeting released a report to review the progress made in 2023 in implementing the LMC five-year action plan (2023-27), the 2024 list of the LMC Special Fund-supported projects, a list of implemented items of the Lancang-Mekong agricultural cooperation action plan, as well as a think tank report on common aspirations and implementation paths for building a community with a shared future among the LMC countries.

The foreign ministers visited an exhibition showcasing the achievements in projects supported by the LMC Special Fund, before attending the meeting.

On the sidelines of the LMC foreign ministers' meeting, Wang had met separately with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sok Chenda Sophea, and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.

