Rescued Chinese actor departed for China, says Chinese embassy

Xinhua) 10:25, January 11, 2025

BANGKOK, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese citizen surnamed Wang has departed from Thailand for China on Friday night following collaborative efforts from both countries, as confirmed by the Chinese Embassy in Thailand.

The Chinese embassy expressed its gratitude to the Thai government for prioritizing Wang's case which was caused by cyber-fraud, and for promptly launching a rescue operation that ensured his safe return.

The Chinese embassy and consulates in Thailand will continue to work closely with the Thai government and other relevant departments to protect the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens visiting Thailand, said the Chinese embassy.

Wang Xing, a Chinese actor, entered Thailand on Jan. 3 but lost contact near the Thailand-Myanmar border. The Thai police tracked his movements and successfully rescued him on Tuesday, identifying him as a victim of human trafficking.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)