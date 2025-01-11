Chinese embassy in Thailand warns of "high-paying recruitment" trap

Xinhua) 14:06, January 11, 2025

BANGKOK, Jan. 11 (Xinhua)-- Chinese citizens coming to Thailand should be vigilant not to fall into the trap of "high-paying recruitment", reminded by the Chinese Embassy in Thailand on Saturday.

Chinese citizens coming to Thailand should not easily believe in false promises such as "high-paying jobs" and "free air tickets and accommodation" to avoid being deceived, said the statement.

The Chinese embassy confirmed on Friday that the Chinese citizen surnamed Wang has departed from Thailand for China on Friday night following collaborative efforts from both countries.

The Chinese embassy expressed its gratitude to the Thai government for prioritizing Wang's case, which was caused by cyber-fraud, and for promptly launching a rescue operation that ensured his safe return.

