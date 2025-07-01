Thailand's Constitutional Court suspends PM Paetongtarn
BANGKOK, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Thailand's Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday after accepting a petition accusing her of constitutional violation.
A panel of judges voted to accept the petition and order Paetongtarn to stop performing her duties as prime minister starting Tuesday pending a final ruling, the court said in a statement.
The decision comes after a group of senators last month filed the petition accusing Paetongtarn of breaching the constitution by a serious violation of ethical standards over a telephone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen on the border issue.
Paetongtarn, the 38-year-old Pheu Thai Party leader and the daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, was appointed last August to become Thailand's youngest and second female prime minister after winning a parliamentary vote.
Photos
- Villagers enjoy fun sports meet in terraced fields in Chongyi, E China's Jiangxi
- Artisan makes intangible cultural heritage part of modern life in Xining, NW China's Qinghai
- View of Zangke river scenic area in Liupanshui, China's Guizhou
- Beijing Flower Trading Center blooms into economic, cultural hub
Related Stories
- Thai rice faces tough times amid levies
- Thai Prime Minister: China-Thailand relations to grow with stability and sustainability
- 12 arrested in joint operation by Chinese, Thai police in actor's trafficking case
- Chinese embassy in Thailand warns of "high-paying recruitment" trap
- Rescued Chinese actor departed for China, says Chinese embassy
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.