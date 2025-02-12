Thai Prime Minister: China-Thailand relations to grow with stability and sustainability

People's Daily Online) 16:18, February 12, 2025

The year 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations. Over the past half-century, bilateral relations have continuously deepened, yielding fruitful achievements in the political, economic, and cultural fields.

On Feb. 6, 2025, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra received an interview with People's Daily Online during her visit to China, sharing the latest achievements in bilateral relations and highlighting the profound friendship and vast potential for future cooperation between the two nations.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra (left) receives an interview with People's Daily Online. (People's Daily Online/Sun Shuyu)

The prime minister noted that during her visit to Beijing, she met with President Xi Jinping and was also invited to attend the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. This was her second meeting with President Xi following their first encounter in Peru. She stated that President Xi is kind, considerate, decisive, and clear-minded. These qualities left a deep impression on her.

In 2022, during President Xi Jinping's visit to Thailand, he and Thai leaders reached an important consensus on building a China-Thailand community with a shared future. Paetongtarn spoke highly of this agreement and noted that both sides engaged in deep discussions on new policies during this visit, exchanging valuable perspectives.

Speaking about the Asian Winter Games, Paetongtarn said she was honored to attend the opening ceremony and hoped to encourage more Thai people to take an interest in such sporting events. She emphasized that sports competitions are not just about winning and losing, but rather to strengthen relations and promote understanding between nations. She warmly welcomed the Chinese people to experience Thailand's signature sport, Muay Thai.

Thailand is one of the major countries along the routes of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Under the framework of the BRI, China and Thailand have deepened cooperation in trade, tourism, culture, and poverty alleviation, continuously strengthening the social foundation for the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two nations.

The prime minister noted that on Feb. 4, the Thai Cabinet approved the phase-2 of the China-Thailand High-Speed Railway (HSR), connecting Nakhon Ratchasima with Nong Khai. This will boost trade between Thailand, Laos, and China, creating more opportunities for enterprises in all three countries.

She expressed confidence that the completion of this railway will strengthen people-to-people exchanges and trade relations between Thailand and China, bringing positive impact to both countries.

Beyond infrastructure cooperation, Paetongtarn also highlighted the significance of cultural and tourism collaboration between the two countries. The cultural similarities between Thailand and China provide a strong foundation for bilateral exchanges.

Although Paetongtarn doesn't speak Chinese, as the Thai prime minister with some Chinese heritage, she will continue to promote the stable and sustained development of bilateral relations to a higher level. She welcomed more Chinese tourists to visit Thailand and experience firsthand the country's efforts in fostering bilateral friendship.

In recent years, Thailand has actively promoted soft power exchanges, aiming to help more Chinese people learn about Thai culture and enable more Thai people to better understand Chinese culture. Efforts such as China-Thailand giant panda cooperation and China's arrangement for the enshrinement of the Buddha's tooth relic in Thailand have further strengthened the bonds between the two peoples.

The friendship between China and Thailand has been cherished for millennia, and the bond of "China and Thailand being one family" grows ever stronger with time. With the broader vision of "building a China-Thailand community with a shared future for enhanced stability, prosperity, and sustainability," the two sides should build on past achievements and work hand in hand to deliver more solid progress in the building of the China-Thailand community with a shared future and deliver more benefits to the two peoples, to the region, and to the world at large.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chengliang)