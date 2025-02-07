Chinese premier holds talks with Thai PM

February 07, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks with Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Beijing on Thursday.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic relations, as well as the Golden Jubilee of China-Thailand Friendship, Li said that China always sees its relations with Thailand as a priority in the neighborhood diplomacy.

China stands ready to work with Thailand to follow the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, maintain close high-level exchange, and consolidate and enhance strategic mutual trust to push China-Thailand relations to a new level and bring more benefits to the two peoples, Li said.

He added that China is ready to work with Thailand to promote greater synergy between the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and Thailand's development strategies, implement the Joint Action Plan on China-Thailand Strategic Cooperation for the next five years, continuously upgrade cooperation on the economy, trade, investment, connectivity, scientific and technological innovation, and strengthen exchange in the fields of culture, tourism, youth, health and media.

More Chinese enterprises are encouraged to invest in Thailand and tap the potential for cooperation in such emerging areas as new energy vehicles, artificial intelligence and the digital economy to better fuel economic development in both countries, Li said.

He noted that the two sides should strengthen law enforcement and security cooperation, and crack down on transnational crime.

China supports Thailand in serving as co-chair of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation mechanism and chair of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), and is ready to strengthen cooperation with Thailand within the China-ASEAN framework, Li said.

Paetongtarn said that Thailand adheres firmly to the one-China policy, and looks forward to taking the opportunity of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year to advance the joint construction of the Belt and Road, strengthen tourism and people-to-people exchange, push forward the construction of a Thailand-China community with a shared future, and deepen cooperation on connectivity, economy, trade, agriculture, finance, the green economy, and the digital economy.

Thailand is willing to strengthen cooperation with China and its neighboring countries to crack down resolutely on such cross-border crimes as online gambling and telecom fraud, Paetongtarn said.

Stressing that ASEAN-China relations are the foundation of regional peace and stability, she said that Thailand is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with China within such frameworks as ASEAN and Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, promote the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment, strengthen the ASEAN-China comprehensive strategic partnership, and work together to safeguard regional peace, development and prosperity.

After their talks, Li and Paetongtarn witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents on the digital economy, artificial intelligence, customs inspection and quarantine, and green development.

