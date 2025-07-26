Border clashes between Cambodia, Thailand enter third day

Xinhua) 13:34, July 26, 2025

PHNOM PENH/BANGKOK, July 26 (Xinhua) -- At least 13 Cambodian people died and 71 others were injured in border clashes with Thailand, a Cambodian defense spokesperson said Saturday. According to Thai media, the border clashes started for the third day on Saturday morning after the Cambodian side opened fire against Thai troops.

"Five Cambodian soldiers were killed and 21 others were wounded," Cambodian Defense Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Maly Socheata told a press briefing. "Also, eight civilians died and 50 others were injured in Oddar Meanchey province."

In the latest development, the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense said the Thai army on Saturday expanded its military attacks to another Cambodian province, Pursat.

Thai Public Broadcasting Service reported that the border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia started for the third day on Saturday, after the Cambodian side opened fire in the early morning against Thai troops in Thailand's Trat province and the Thai side responded.

The Thai Navy has launched "Trat Strike 1" operation in response to Cambodia's new attack, and has successfully pushed back the Cambodian incursion at three key points, Thai Ministry of Defence spokesperson's office said on Saturday.

The Thai Navy has dispatched a task force of four vessels to support the operation in Trat province, ready to provide fire support to ground forces, the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand reported on Saturday.

Tensions have remained high along the Thai-Cambodian border in recent weeks. Both militaries started fighting on Thursday, causing casualties on each side.

