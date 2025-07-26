Border clashes between Cambodia, Thailand enter third day
PHNOM PENH/BANGKOK, July 26 (Xinhua) -- At least 13 Cambodian people died and 71 others were injured in border clashes with Thailand, a Cambodian defense spokesperson said Saturday. According to Thai media, the border clashes started for the third day on Saturday morning after the Cambodian side opened fire against Thai troops.
"Five Cambodian soldiers were killed and 21 others were wounded," Cambodian Defense Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Maly Socheata told a press briefing. "Also, eight civilians died and 50 others were injured in Oddar Meanchey province."
In the latest development, the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense said the Thai army on Saturday expanded its military attacks to another Cambodian province, Pursat.
Thai Public Broadcasting Service reported that the border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia started for the third day on Saturday, after the Cambodian side opened fire in the early morning against Thai troops in Thailand's Trat province and the Thai side responded.
The Thai Navy has launched "Trat Strike 1" operation in response to Cambodia's new attack, and has successfully pushed back the Cambodian incursion at three key points, Thai Ministry of Defence spokesperson's office said on Saturday.
The Thai Navy has dispatched a task force of four vessels to support the operation in Trat province, ready to provide fire support to ground forces, the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand reported on Saturday.
Tensions have remained high along the Thai-Cambodian border in recent weeks. Both militaries started fighting on Thursday, causing casualties on each side.
Photos
Related Stories
- Thailand's death toll rises to 11 in border clashes with Cambodia: Thai acting PM
- Chinese embassy reminds citizens in Thailand to follow safety advisory on Thai-Cambodian borders
- Artillery heard in Thailand-Cambodia border area: Thai state media
- Thailand braces for impact of Wipha as 2 Chinese tourists killed in bad weather
- Thailand's Constitutional Court suspends PM Paetongtarn
- Thai rice faces tough times amid levies
- Thai Prime Minister: China-Thailand relations to grow with stability and sustainability
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.