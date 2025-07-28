Chinese embassy in Thailand advises Chinese citizens to avoid conflict zones along Thai-Cambodian border
BANGKOK, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Thailand issued an advisory on Saturday urging Chinese citizens in Thailand to avoid traveling to areas affected by the ongoing border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia.
As clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border are still ongoing and the Thai authorities have imposed martial law in parts of Chanthaburi and Trat provinces, Chinese citizens, especially those near the conflict zones, are advised to closely monitor the evolving situation, pay attention to personal safety, and avoid the affected areas of the Thai-Cambodian border, said the embassy.
Chinese citizens and institutions currently in those areas should follow security guidelines issued by local authorities and be prepared to take shelter or evacuate if necessary. In the event of an emergency, Chinese citizens are advised to contact the local police and seek assistance from the Chinese embassy or consulate in Thailand.
Photos
Related Stories
- Thai acting PM to discuss Thai-Cambodian border issue in Malaysia: gov't spokesman
- China to continue playing constructive role in promoting ceasefire between Cambodia, Thailand: spokesperson
- Cambodian civil aviation authority bans flights from flying across fighting zones with Thailand
- Border clashes between Cambodia, Thailand enter third day
- Thailand's death toll rises to 11 in border clashes with Cambodia: Thai acting PM
- Chinese embassy reminds citizens in Thailand to follow safety advisory on Thai-Cambodian borders
- Artillery heard in Thailand-Cambodia border area: Thai state media
- Thailand braces for impact of Wipha as 2 Chinese tourists killed in bad weather
- Thailand's Constitutional Court suspends PM Paetongtarn
- Thai rice faces tough times amid levies
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.