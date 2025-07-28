Chinese embassy in Thailand advises Chinese citizens to avoid conflict zones along Thai-Cambodian border

Xinhua) 10:44, July 28, 2025

BANGKOK, July 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese embassy in Thailand issued an advisory on Saturday urging Chinese citizens in Thailand to avoid traveling to areas affected by the ongoing border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia.

As clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border are still ongoing and the Thai authorities have imposed martial law in parts of Chanthaburi and Trat provinces, Chinese citizens, especially those near the conflict zones, are advised to closely monitor the evolving situation, pay attention to personal safety, and avoid the affected areas of the Thai-Cambodian border, said the embassy.

Chinese citizens and institutions currently in those areas should follow security guidelines issued by local authorities and be prepared to take shelter or evacuate if necessary. In the event of an emergency, Chinese citizens are advised to contact the local police and seek assistance from the Chinese embassy or consulate in Thailand.

