Interview: Thailand taps cultural festivities to attract Chinese visitors, says tourism official

Xinhua) 14:30, October 01, 2025

BANGKOK, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Thailand is leveraging cultural festivals, milestone celebrations and targeted promotions to attract more Chinese visitors as the Southeast Asian country seeks to revive its largest inbound tourism market, a senior tourism official said.

Chuwit Sirivajjakul, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) executive director for the East Asia region, highlighted that China remains the most crucial source market for Thailand's vital tourism industry.

With 2025 marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Thailand and China, the TAT is actively capitalizing on this occasion for themed promotions, Chuwit told Xinhua in a recent exclusive interview.

At the heart of the year-end push is "Nihao Month," a special celebration strategically timed to coincide with the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival and China's week-long National Day holiday, a peak travel period for Chinese tourists.

A major event is scheduled to kick off in Bangkok on Oct. 6, featuring celebrity guests who will participate in cultural exchange activities, such as mooncake making, lantern crafting, and calligraphy workshops, alongside Thai and Chinese dignitaries.

Chuwit underlined the TAT's strong focus on digital marketing and direct people-to-people engagement to generate excitement and cultivate authentic travel stories.

Beyond festivals, Thailand is offering practical benefits through the "Chinese Passport Privilege" campaign, which provides exclusive discounts at participating retailers, restaurants, and supermarkets.

Concurrently, the TAT has forged partnerships with major Chinese online travel platforms, where tourists can discover special promotions on flights, hotels, restaurants, and tour packages.

To address safety concerns, Thailand has launched the "Trusted Thailand Stamp" certification program to reinforce confidence in its tourism standards. The stamp will mark certified hotels and services on Chinese travel platforms, allowing tourists to make informed choices, Chuwit explained.

On regional tourism, Chuwit underscored the growing trend of overland travel, such as by railway, ferry and self-driving trips.

The tourism official also emphasized the advantages of the visa-free policy for both Thai and Chinese citizens, stating, "Tourism is now truly bidirectional and a mutually beneficial situation for both nations."

He further stressed the warm reception Chinese tourists can expect in Thailand, adding, "Thai people will treat Chinese tourists like friends," embodying the spirit of the saying, "China and Thailand are one family."

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)