Thailand woos Chinese travelers through immersive cultural experiences

Xinhua) 09:01, September 08, 2025

NANNING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- This summer, Bangkok's vibrant flavors, tropical fruits and rhythmic dances are sweeping across Chinese cities, as Thailand tries to secure travel bookings through immersive showcases from durian festivals to Muay Thai performances.

At a sprawling "Thai Market" in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, visitors wandered among stalls brimming with Thai delicacies, tropical fruits and handcrafted treasures, while chefs cooked regional specialties live. The excitement reached its peak when a lucky attendee won round-trip tickets from Nanning to Bangkok during the Thai SELECT food fair.

"Guangxi's geographical and cultural proximity to ASEAN makes it a natural hub," Benjamas Tanvetyanont, Thai consul-general in Nanning, said. Thai-style buildings and eateries already dot Nanning's streets, reflecting locals' warm embrace of Thai culture.

The current summer blitz, the consul-general noted, aims to deepen cultural appreciation and practical cooperation. Thailand is set to present an even more vibrant showcase at September's China-ASEAN Expo, featuring expanded product displays and immersive cultural exhibits.

Behind all these efforts is a carefully crafted national strategy. Thailand's Ministry of Commerce rolled out an upgraded "Thai SELECT" logo in May to boost its culinary brand globally. In Nanning, Thai SELECT fairs now set dining trends, said Niti Pratoomvongsa, director of the commercial office of the Royal Thai Consulate General in Nanning. These efforts forge lasting connections through authentic flavors rather than one-off promotions.

As Southeast Asia's tourism race intensifies, Thailand's focus on experiential cultural immersion offers an edge, said Jiang Chenxian, a researcher at Guangxi Minzu University. "Building familiarity through culture and daily consumption helps stabilize appeal amid market shifts," Jiang added.

Travel agencies note a shift toward more thoughtful travel, with Chinese tourists increasingly prioritizing safety, convenience and immersive experiences over merely ticking off iconic landmarks.

Beyond simply chasing tourist numbers, Thailand is strategically fostering long-term cultural affinity, Jiang said, noting that sustained appeal depends on safety, well-developed infrastructure, and rich, layered experiences -- elements Thailand is steadily weaving into its national tourism strategy.

"Its deep fusion of cultural outreach with tourism may help it stay competitive amid regional fragmentation," she added.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)