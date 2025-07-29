Thailand, Cambodia agree on "unconditional" ceasefire

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (C), Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (L) and Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai shake hands in Putrajaya, Malaysia, July 28, 2025. (Bernama via Xinhua)

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Thai and Cambodian leaders have agreed to implement a ceasefire starting midnight on Monday, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said following a special meeting here.

The ceasefire meeting between Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai was hosted by Anwar on Monday afternoon in the Malaysian Prime Minister's residence in Putrajaya. Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

At a joint press conference following the ceasefire talks, Anwar outlined a step-by-step de-escalation process and the mechanism through which it will be implemented and monitored.

"Both Cambodia and Thailand reached a common understanding as follows -- an immediate and unconditional ceasefire with effect from 24:00 hours (local time) on 28 July 2025. This is a vital first step towards de-escalation and the restoration of peace and security," he said.

According to Anwar, the initial ceasefire will be followed by the reestablishment of contacts between the regional army commanders on both sides through a face-to-face meeting at 7 a.m. local time on July 29, which will be followed by a meeting of the defense attaches of both sides, led by the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) if both sides are agreeable, and finally a meeting of the General Border Committee (GBC) on Aug. 4 to be hosted by Cambodia.

"As the current chair of ASEAN, Malaysia stands ready to coordinate an observer team to verify and ensure the implementation of the ceasefire. Malaysia will also consult with fellow ASEAN member states to participate in the observation effort, reflecting a regional commitment to supporting peace on the ground," he said.

"Both sides also agree to resume direct communications between both prime ministers, foreign ministers and defense ministers," Anwar added.

Hun Manet said the successful talks would provide a lot of opportunities for hundreds of thousands of people on both sides to return to normalcy and mark the beginning of efforts to rebuild trust, confidence and cooperation between Cambodia and Thailand.

For his part, Phumtham said that the outcome achieved here reflected Thailand's desire for peaceful resolution while continuing to protect the country's sovereignty and the lives of Thai people. "We agreed to a ceasefire which will be carried out successfully in good faith by both sides," he added.

According to the joint press release after this special meeting, the foreign ministers and defense ministers of Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand have been instructed to develop a detailed mechanism for the implementation, verification, and reporting of the ceasefire. This mechanism will serve as a foundation for sustained peace and accountability.

Since the armed clashes between Cambodian and Thai soldiers over disputed border areas broke out on Thursday, more than 30 people have been killed from both sides, and more than 100,000 people have been evacuated to safe areas, according to figures provided by the two countries. Both sides have accused each other of violating international law and opening fire first.

As the 2025 ASEAN Chair, Malaysia has in recent days actively pushed for Thailand and Cambodia to return to the negotiating table, hoping to ease tensions through dialogue and to fully leverage ASEAN's role for regional peace and stability.

