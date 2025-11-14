China hopes Thailand, Cambodia exercise restraint to avoid any escalation: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:25, November 14, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- China sincerely hopes that both Thailand and Cambodia can exercise restraint, and prevent any escalation, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Thursday.

According to media reports, Thailand announced on Nov. 11 that it would suspend the implementation of a joint declaration on border peace between Thailand and Cambodia, after Thai soldiers were injured by a landmine explosion in Thailand-Cambodia border on Nov. 10. On the afternoon of Nov. 12, Thai soldiers opened fire in Banteay Meanchey Province, Cambodia, and caused Cambodian civilian casualties.

When asked for comments, spokesperson Lin told a daily news briefing that China noted some new developments and issues during the implementation of the joint declaration between Thailand and Cambodia.

Lin said as a friend and close neighbor to both countries, China sincerely hopes that the two sides can exercise restraint, work in the same direction, carry out friendly consultation, give play to existing bilateral mechanisms, and find a solution that is acceptable to both sides as soon as possible, thereby preventing any escalation.

China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting deescalation in its own way, Lin added.

