Home>>
From entering to integrating: Chinese new energy vehicles gaining global popularity
By Peng Yukai, Liu Ning, Qin Xin (People's Daily Online) 16:45, December 04, 2025
Recently, BYD's Thailand factory, located in the country's Eastern Economic Corridor, has entered a peak production period. On the final assembly line in the general assembly workshop, a new energy vehicle completes inspection and rolls off the line every seven to eight minutes on average.
Not long ago, BYD delivered its 100,000th new energy vehicle to the Thai market, marking not only a milestone for the company's expansion in Thailand but also highlighting how Chinese automakers are gaining global popularity.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
- Mesmerizing views of common cranes roaming banks of Yellow River in C China's Henan
- Harvest begins for income-boosting medicinal fruit in C China's Henan
- Artists of China National Opera House perform in dance drama "Qiuci" in Beijing
- Pomegranates fuel art and economic growth in Zaozhuang, E China's Shandong
Related Stories
- Thailand's king lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
- Chinese premier meets Thai king
- China hopes Thailand, Cambodia exercise restraint to avoid any escalation: FM spokesperson
- Thai PM pledges to enhance all-round cooperation with China
- Interview: Thailand taps cultural festivities to attract Chinese visitors, says tourism official
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.