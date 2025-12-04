From entering to integrating: Chinese new energy vehicles gaining global popularity

Recently, BYD's Thailand factory, located in the country's Eastern Economic Corridor, has entered a peak production period. On the final assembly line in the general assembly workshop, a new energy vehicle completes inspection and rolls off the line every seven to eight minutes on average.

Not long ago, BYD delivered its 100,000th new energy vehicle to the Thai market, marking not only a milestone for the company's expansion in Thailand but also highlighting how Chinese automakers are gaining global popularity.

