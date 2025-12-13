Cambodian evacuees from border conflict with Thailand rise to over 300,000: ministry

Xinhua) 11:43, December 13, 2025

Cambodian evacuees stay at a safe zone in Banteay Meanchey province, Cambodia on Dec. 12, 2025. The number of Cambodian evacuees from the ongoing border fighting with Thailand has risen to more than 300,000 as of Friday afternoon, the Cambodian Ministry of Interior said in a press release. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The number of Cambodian evacuees from the ongoing border fighting with Thailand has risen to more than 300,000 as of Friday afternoon, the Cambodian Ministry of Interior said in a press release.

Nearly 90,000 families with over 300,000 people had fled their homes near the Thai border for safe shelters, the press release said.

The Cambodia-Thailand border conflict was still going on as of Friday afternoon, said Cambodian Defense Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata.

"At 13:27 p.m., the Thai troops deployed aircraft to bombard Veal Intry area (in Preah Vihear province)," she said in a press briefing.

Socheata added that the Thai army also intensified its artillery shelling and toxic smoke at Prey Chan village in Banteay Meanchey province on Friday afternoon.

Cambodian evacuees gather to register for relief items at a safe zone in Banteay Meanchey province, Cambodia on Dec. 12, 2025. The number of Cambodian evacuees from the ongoing border fighting with Thailand has risen to more than 300,000 as of Friday afternoon, the Cambodian Ministry of Interior said in a press release. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)

Cambodian evacuees queue to register for relief items at a safe zone in Banteay Meanchey province, Cambodia on Dec. 12, 2025. The number of Cambodian evacuees from the ongoing border fighting with Thailand has risen to more than 300,000 as of Friday afternoon, the Cambodian Ministry of Interior said in a press release. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)

Cambodian evacuees stay at a safe zone in Banteay Meanchey province, Cambodia on Dec. 12, 2025. The number of Cambodian evacuees from the ongoing border fighting with Thailand has risen to more than 300,000 as of Friday afternoon, the Cambodian Ministry of Interior said in a press release. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)

Cambodian children gather for snacks donated by charitable persons at a safe zone in Banteay Meanchey province, Cambodia on Dec. 12, 2025. The number of Cambodian evacuees from the ongoing border fighting with Thailand has risen to more than 300,000 as of Friday afternoon, the Cambodian Ministry of Interior said in a press release. (Photo by Sovannara/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)