Chinese tourist arrivals to Cambodia up 48.2 pct in first 7 months

Xinhua) 14:12, August 22, 2025

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia has recorded a 48.2 percent rise in the number of Chinese tourists in the first seven months of 2025, said the Ministry of Tourism's latest report released on Friday.

A total of 687,509 Chinese visitors traveled to the kingdom during the January-July period of this year, up 48.2 percent from 463,980 over the same period last year.

The number of Chinese tourists accounted for 18.5 percent of the total 3.71 million international tourist arrivals to Cambodia, the report said, adding that China was the third-largest source of foreign holidaymakers to the kingdom after Thailand and Vietnam.

Cambodian Tourism Minister Huot Hak said the Cambodia-China Tourism Year 2025 is a catalyst for Chinese tourists to the Southeast Asian country.

"Based on the statistics, the future of Cambodia's tourism is inseparable from the inflows of Chinese tourists and investors," he said.

Tourism is one of the four pillars supporting Cambodia's economy in addition to garment, footwear and travel goods export, agriculture, and construction and real estate.

