Camera traps capture thriving population of Yunnan snub-nosed monkeys

(People's Daily Online) 15:25, June 02, 2026

Photo shows an infant Yunnan snub-nosed monkey captured on camera at the Yunlong Tianchi National Nature Reserve in Yunlong county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of Yunlong county)

A number of newborn Yunnan snub-nosed monkeys were spotted at the Yunlong Tianchi National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to footage captured by the reserve's outdoor monitoring equipment.

"The number of newborns we have captured on camera this year is high," said Yang Zibing, a ranger at the reserve. He noted that the period from March to June is the annual birthing season for the species and the busiest time of year for rangers.

Photo shows infant Yunnan snub-nosed monkeys captured on camera at the Yunlong Tianchi National Nature Reserve in Yunlong county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of Yunlong county)

Located in Yunlong county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, the reserve sits at the southernmost end of the Yunnan snub-nosed monkey's known range. In recent years, the reserve has carried out ecological restoration efforts and upgraded its monitoring capabilities, providing a healthier habitat for the species.

According to publicly available data, approximately 350 Yunnan snub-nosed monkeys had been recorded in the reserve by the end of 2025 — an increase of about 300 since the species was first documented there in 1988. Over the past decade, the population has grown steadily by around 20 individuals annually.

Photo shows Yunnan snub-nosed monkeys captured on camera at the Yunlong Tianchi National Nature Reserve in Yunlong county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of Yunlong county)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)