Over 100 rare monkeys feast on winter cherry blossoms in SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 16:33, January 19, 2026
|An Indochinese gray langur, a rare monkey species under national first-class protection in China, eats winter cherry blossoms in Wuliangshan National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Run Ning)
Recently, more than 100 Indochinese gray langurs, a rare primate species under national first-class protection in China, were seen feasting on delicate winter cherry blossoms in Wuliangshan National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province.
Their graceful movements among the branches created a heartwarming scene for photographers.
As one of the primary habitats of the rare primate species, Wuliangshan National Nature Reserve is home to over 3,000 Indochinese gray langurs, distributed across 61 groups, according to the latest surveys.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Black-and-white snub-nosed monkeys thrive at nature reserve in SW China's Yunnan
- Yunnan snub-nosed monkeys flourish in nature reserve in SW China
- Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys play at Yuhe National Natural Reserve in Gansu
- Rare golden monkey born at China world heritage site
- Rogue baby monkey finds comfort in the arms of Yunnan police
- Phayre's leaf monkeys spotted in Lushi, SW China's Yunnan
- Phayre's leaf monkeys eat tung tree flowers in SW China's Yunnan
- Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys seen at Yuhe area of Giant Panda National Park in NW China
- Rare golden monkeys thrive at Chinese world heritage site
- Long-nosed monkey baby meets public in Guangzhou
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.