Over 100 rare monkeys feast on winter cherry blossoms in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 16:33, January 19, 2026

An Indochinese gray langur, a rare monkey species under national first-class protection in China, eats winter cherry blossoms in Wuliangshan National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Run Ning)

Recently, more than 100 Indochinese gray langurs, a rare primate species under national first-class protection in China, were seen feasting on delicate winter cherry blossoms in Wuliangshan National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Their graceful movements among the branches created a heartwarming scene for photographers.

As one of the primary habitats of the rare primate species, Wuliangshan National Nature Reserve is home to over 3,000 Indochinese gray langurs, distributed across 61 groups, according to the latest surveys.

