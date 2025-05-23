Black-and-white snub-nosed monkeys thrive at nature reserve in SW China's Yunnan
A black-and-white snub-nosed monkey searches for food in a tree at the Yunlong Tianchi National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yang Zibing)
Recently, staff members at the Yunlong Tianchi National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province captured footage of black-and-white snub-nosed monkeys—also known as Yunnan golden hair monkeys—roaming freely through the dense forest. The population of black-and-white snub-nosed monkeys in the reserve has increased from about 90 individuals observed in 2005 to over 200 today.
To connect the northern and southern parts of the reserve, 8,988 mu (about 599.2 hectares) of spruce, Chinese white pine, and fir—tree species favored by the monkeys—were planted, totaling 1 million trees. The project established an ecological corridor that enables the monkeys to move freely between the two areas and maintain genetic exchanges.
Photo shows a black-and-white snub-nosed monkey family in a tree at the Yunlong Tianchi National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yang Zibing)
A black-and-white snub-nosed monkey is seen in a tree at the Yunlong Tianchi National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yang Zibing)
Black-and-white snub-nosed monkeys are seen in a tree at the Yunlong Tianchi National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yang Zibing)
Black-and-white snub-nosed monkeys play in a tree at the Yunlong Tianchi National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yang Zibing)
Black-and-white snub-nosed monkeys are seen in a tree at the Yunlong Tianchi National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Yang Zibing)
Photos
