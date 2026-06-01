China's ironclad friendships with Serbia, Pakistan reflect defining character of Chinese diplomacy

On May 25, the Great Hall of the People in Beijing welcomed two of China's "ironclad friends."

That day, Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks and meetings respectively with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, both of whom were visiting China. Xi awarded Vucic China's Friendship Medal.

These two diplomatic engagements not only demonstrated the strategic mutual trust and deep friendship underpinning China-Serbia and China-Pakistan relations, but also reflected the defining character of China's major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics: remaining committed to independence and self-reliance, upholding fairness and justice, and continuing to uphold what is right. They also underscored the broad international recognition of China's positions, ideas and sense of responsibility.

At a time when international relations are increasingly marked by uncertainty, steadfastness has become especially valuable.

Serbia was the first European country to agree with China on building a community with a shared future in the new era and remains an important partner of China in Southeast Europe. Xi stressed that the two sides should continue to firmly support each other. China supports Serbia in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions and stands ready to strengthen exchanges on governance experience.

China and Pakistan, meanwhile, are good friends and all-weather strategic cooperative partners. Xi stressed that China has always prioritized the development of China-Pakistan relations in its neighborhood diplomacy no matter how the international situation changes.

The responses from Serbian and Pakistani leaders were equally sincere and resolute. Vucic said Serbia attaches great importance to its relations with China, and remains steadfast in its firm support for China's core interests. Sharif said that Pakistan firmly adheres to the one-China principle, steadfastly supports China's position on all issues concerning its core interests, and will always be a good friend and partner of China.

The mutual understanding and close ties between China and both Serbia and Pakistan vividly demonstrate how countries can engage one another through mutual respect and equality.

As international uncertainties continue to grow, the value of cooperation has become increasingly apparent.

Serbia was among the earliest European countries to sign cooperation agreements with China under the Belt and Road Initiative.

China-Serbia cooperation has delivered impressive achievements over recent years. China's HBIS Group helped revitalize the Smederevo steel plant, breathing new life into the Serbian facility. The Serbian section of the Hungary-Serbia Railway -- a flagship infrastructure project built with Chinese participation -- has been fully put into operation. Serbian side hails it as "a gift that benefits future generations".

Transport connectivity between the two countries keeps improving, with direct flights now linking Serbia to Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. At the same time, bilateral trade and people-to-people exchanges continue to gain steady momentum.

Sharif had a full schedule during his visit to China this time. He witnessed the signing of friendly ties between Chinese and Pakistani provinces, attended the Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference, and visited Chinese tech firms. All these activities demonstrated Pakistan's firm resolve to further deepen cooperation with China.

The trajectories of practical cooperation between China and both Serbia and Pakistan demonstrate that openness and cooperation remain the trend of history, while mutual benefit and win-win outcomes continue to reflect shared aspirations.

In the face of global challenges, multilateralism has become an increasingly shared consensus.

At a time when unilateralism, power politics and coercive economic measures are increasingly reshaping global affairs, concerns are growing over the erosion of international rules and institutions.

During his meetings with both Vucic and Sharif, Xi emphasized the importance to unswervingly advance an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

The leaders of Serbia and Pakistan expressed strong support for these ideas.

Vucic noted that China, as a major country, has always treated smaller countries with equality and respect, and abided by international law, setting a good example for the world. Serbia supports the major global initiatives put forward by President Xi, and stands ready to continue strengthening multilateral coordination with China to safeguard international peace, fairness and justice.

Sharif said that President Xi is a great friend of the Pakistani people, and also a great friend of all peace-loving people in the world. Pakistan is willing to closely coordinate with China and jointly contribute to promoting world peace and stability.

The positive responses from the two leaders once again demonstrate that China, which remains committed to peaceful development and practices true multilateralism, has become a stabilizing force in an increasingly turbulent world.

The ironclad friendships between China and Serbia and between China and Pakistan continue to inject new momentum into building a community with a shared future for humanity.

No matter how the international landscape evolves, China will continue to pursue friendly cooperation with all countries on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, while sharing development opportunities, safeguarding international fairness and justice, and contributing more to world peace and development.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)