Pakistani PM's visit consolidates, elevates China-Pakistan friendship: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:06, May 27, 2026

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent visit to China is an important high-level exchange that consolidates and elevates the special friendship between the two countries, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday, summarizing highlights of the visit.

Mao said head-of-state diplomacy steers the course, underscoring the strategic significance of China-Pakistan relations.

During the visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Sharif agreed to deepen the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future, and firmly support each other in safeguarding core interests, providing political guidance and strong impetus for bilateral relations, she said.

Mao noted that the pragmatic cooperation underpins the bond, demonstrating the mutually beneficial nature of China-Pakistan relations. She said the two leaders agreed to steadily advance the Action Plan to Foster an Even Closer China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future in the New Era and accelerate the development of the upgraded Version 2.0 of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The two leaders also agreed to forge an upgraded bilateral free trade agreement and explore cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital economy, agriculture and other fields, Mao said. The two sides have signed multiple cooperation documents covering economy and trade, science and technology, agriculture and food, human resources and other areas, she noted.

The spokesperson stressed that international coordination has enriched the ties, showcasing the leading role of China-Pakistan relations.

She said the Pakistani side expressed support for Xi's four propositions on the situation in the Middle East, while the Chinese side commended Pakistan for demonstrating a proactive spirit and mediating for peace in the Middle East.

The two sides agreed to firmly defend the outcomes of World War II victory, oppose any attempt to revitalize fascism and militarism, and jointly uphold the postwar international order, world peace and security, as well as historical truth and international justice, Mao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)