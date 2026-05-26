China-Pakistan friendship has always been rock-solid, unbreakable: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:07, May 26, 2026

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- No matter how the international and regional situation changes, the friendship between China and Pakistan has always been as solid as a rock and unbreakable, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Asim Munir, Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff.

Wang welcomed Munir and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China together, noting that the two countries have maintained a high level of political mutual trust, practical cooperation and international coordination, setting a model for state-to-state relations.

He said the Pakistani military has always been an important force in promoting China-Pakistan cooperation and is believed to make new contributions to deepening the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Noting that the four major global initiatives and the Belt and Road Initiative have played a key role in promoting world peace and development and have been widely welcomed by the international community, Munir said the Pakistani side firmly supports and actively participates in these initiatives.

The Pakistani military will continue to fully promote the building of a Pakistan-China community with a shared future and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Munir said.

Munir briefed Wang on the latest progress in mediating the U.S.-Iran conflict, saying that an agreement is close to being reached and the Pakistani side is willing to continue its all-out efforts. Wang said China appreciates and supports Pakistan's mediation efforts.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)