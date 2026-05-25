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China strongly condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan's Balochistan
(Xinhua) 15:51, May 25, 2026
BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China strongly condemns a terrorist attack in Pakistan, which has caused heavy casualties, and expresses deep condolences to the victims and sincere sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.
According to reports, a passenger train in Balochistan Province, southwestern Pakistan, was hit by a bomb attack on Sunday. The death toll has risen to 47, including 20 soldiers, while 98 others were injured, as of Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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