Pakistani FM hails Pakistan-China "iron-clad brotherhood" on 75th anniversary of ties

Xinhua) 13:40, May 22, 2026

ISLAMABAD, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday hailed the Pakistan-China "iron-clad brotherhood" as the two countries marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

In a message issued on the occasion, Dar said the relationship between Pakistan and China had evolved into a unique "all-weather strategic cooperative partnership" rooted in mutual trust, respect and shared aspirations.

"Seventy-five years ago, our two nations embarked on a journey rooted in mutual respect and shared aspirations. Today, that journey has evolved into a unique all-weather strategic cooperative partnership," he said.

The foreign minister said the Pakistan-China relationship stood as a "singular example in international diplomacy," defined not by transactional interests but by "ironclad trust and brotherhood."

Dar appreciated the contributions of Chinese companies, engineers, workers and professionals engaged in development projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan.

He said CPEC, a flagship project of China's Belt and Road Initiative, had transformed Pakistan's infrastructure and energy sectors over the past decade.

The foreign minister added that both countries were now focusing on the second phase of CPEC, aimed at promoting industrialization, agricultural modernization and socio-economic development.

Highlighting bilateral cooperation in regional and international affairs, Dar said Pakistan and China had consistently supported each other's core interests and worked together to promote multilateralism, fairness and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"In a world facing complex geopolitical challenges, the strategic convergence between Pakistan and China provides much-needed stability," he said.

Dar expressed confidence that the Pakistan-China friendship would continue to deepen in the years ahead and contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)