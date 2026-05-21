Pakistan–China friendship at 75: A partnership entering a new era

As Pakistan and China celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2026, the occasion is not merely ceremonial. It is a moment of reflection on one of the most enduring, stable, and strategically significant bilateral relationships in modern international relations. Over the past seven and a half decades, the Pakistan–China partnership has evolved from diplomatic goodwill into an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership built on mutual trust, shared interests, political understanding, and people-to-people affection.

At a time when the international system is undergoing profound geopolitical and economic transformations, the relationship between Pakistan and China continues to gain greater regional and global importance. The world is witnessing growing strategic competition, economic uncertainty, technological shifts, climate-related challenges, and security realignments. In such an environment, the steady and reliable friendship between Islamabad and Beijing stands out as a model of consistency and strategic confidence.

This year's celebrations carry special significance. Every fifth anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries has historically been commemorated on a larger scale, but the 75th anniversary represents a landmark moment. The recent official visit of President Asif Ali Zardari to China and the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Beijing from May 23–26, 2026 further demonstrate the depth and continuity of high-level political engagement between the two countries. The anniversary events being organized throughout the year reflect the shared desire of both nations to further strengthen their historic partnership and chart a new course for future cooperation.

The Pakistan–China relationship has always been unique because it has consistently remained above temporary political fluctuations and regional turbulence. Leaders from both countries often describe the friendship as "higher than the Himalayas, deeper than the oceans, sweeter than honey, and stronger than steel." While such phrases are symbolic, the practical realities behind them are substantial and visible.

One of the most remarkable achievements of bilateral cooperation has been the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Since its launch, CPEC has transformed Pakistan's infrastructure landscape. Major highways, energy projects, the development of Gwadar Port, and industrial cooperation initiatives have significantly improved connectivity and economic capacity within Pakistan.

During the first phase of CPEC, the primary focus remained on addressing Pakistan's infrastructure and energy deficits. China played a critical role in helping Pakistan overcome severe electricity shortages that had negatively affected industrial productivity and economic growth for years. Power generation projects, transmission systems, and transportation infrastructure substantially improved Pakistan's economic foundations.

Today, both countries are entering what is increasingly being described as "CPEC 2.0." This new phase focuses not only on physical infrastructure but also on industrial modernization, technological innovation, green development, digital connectivity, agriculture, science and technology, and social-sector cooperation. Recent official statements from both Islamabad and Beijing indicate that future cooperation will increasingly emphasize innovation-driven growth, information technology, artificial intelligence, digital economy partnerships, and sustainable development. Pakistani policymakers increasingly view China not only as an infrastructure partner but also as a technological and industrial collaborator capable of supporting Pakistan's digital transformation.

Trade and economic cooperation between the two countries continue to expand steadily. China remains Pakistan's largest trading partner and one of its most significant sources of foreign investment. The second phase of the China–Pakistan Free Trade Agreement has created new opportunities for Pakistani exports, particularly in agriculture, textiles, food products, minerals, and light manufacturing sectors. However, there remains considerable untapped potential in bilateral trade that both sides can still explore.

Agriculture presents one of the most promising future areas of cooperation. China's advancements in agricultural technology, irrigation systems, seed development, mechanization, and food processing can significantly contribute to Pakistan's agricultural modernization. Joint agricultural research, technology transfer, and smart farming initiatives can help improve food security and rural development in Pakistan while also strengthening regional supply chains.

Another increasingly important area is education and human resource development. Academic exchanges, research collaborations, language programs, and university partnerships have significantly deepened people-to-people connectivity. These educational interactions are helping build a new generation of professionals and scholars who understand both societies and can contribute to future bilateral cooperation.

Defense and security cooperation also remain a cornerstone of the relationship. Over decades, the two countries have developed deep strategic coordination in regional security, defense technology, counterterrorism, and military modernization. Pakistan and China have consistently supported each other on core national interests in international forums and multilateral institutions.

In the changing regional environment, strategic coordination between the two countries has become even more important. The stability of Afghanistan, regional connectivity, counterterrorism cooperation, maritime security, and economic integration are issues where both Islamabad and Beijing share important common interests. Both countries recognize that regional peace and economic development are interconnected and require long-term strategic cooperation.

Importantly, the Pakistan–China relationship has also expanded beyond traditional state-to-state diplomacy into broader societal and cultural engagement. Cultural festivals, media exchanges, tourism promotion, sister-city partnerships, and think tank dialogues have strengthened mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries. The growing popularity of Chinese language learning in Pakistan and increased awareness of Pakistani culture in China reflect the human dimension of this friendship.

One particularly symbolic recent development has been cooperation in the aerospace sector. Pakistani astronauts have reportedly joined training programs in China, reflecting growing scientific and technological collaboration between the two countries. Such developments highlight how bilateral relations are entering advanced and future-oriented sectors that were unimaginable decades ago.

Despite these successes, both countries are fully aware that future cooperation must continue evolving according to emerging global realities. The next phase of Pakistan–China relations should prioritize economic sustainability, industrial competitiveness, innovation, climate resilience, regional integration, and institutional coordination.

Pakistan, in particular, must maximize the opportunities presented by Chinese investment and cooperation through domestic reforms, improved governance, industrial policy consistency, human capital development, and investment facilitation. Economic corridors and infrastructure projects alone cannot guarantee sustainable development unless accompanied by broader structural improvements.

Similarly, cooperation between Pakistan and China can increasingly contribute to regional connectivity linking South Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. Pakistan's geostrategic location offers significant potential for trade, logistics, energy transit, and regional economic integration. China's experience in industrialization, infrastructure development, and poverty alleviation can provide valuable lessons and opportunities for Pakistan's long-term development goals.

The international community should also recognize that Pakistan–China cooperation is fundamentally development-oriented. It aims to promote economic growth, regional connectivity, infrastructure modernization, technological advancement, and social development.

Looking ahead, the future of Pakistan–China relations appear highly promising. The political trust between the two countries remains exceptionally strong. Leadership-level engagement continues regularly. Economic cooperation is diversifying into new sectors. People-to-people connectivity is expanding rapidly. Strategic coordination remains robust. Most importantly, both countries continue to view each other as reliable and trustworthy partners in an uncertain global environment.

The 75th anniversary is therefore not simply a celebration of the past. It is equally a commitment to the future. It reflects the determination of both nations to further deepen their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and build a stronger community with a shared future.

At 75, the Pakistan–China relationship is not aging; it is evolving into a broader, more modern, and more comprehensive partnership prepared to meet the challenges and opportunities of a changing century.

About the author: Zamir Ahmed Awan is a sinologist, former Pakistani diplomat and the founding chair of the Global Silk Route Research Alliance (GSRRA), based in Islamabad, Pakistan. He can be reached at awanzamir@yahoo.com.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)